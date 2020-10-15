D’Ath in cash-for-access drama, LNP candidate’s sexist post revealed

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath hasn't ruled out attending more cash-for-access fundraisers before the State Government's legislation, which bans the controversial events, comes into effect.

The Australian today reported that Queensland Labor sold access to the Palaszczuk Government Minister to Tabcorp and KPMG at Labor's Business Partnership Program event in August, after she'd introduced laws to ban the fundraisers.

The laws have passed but don't come into effect until 2022.

Ms D'ath this morning defended her meetings, insisting she had complied with the ministerial handbook and disclosed the meetings.

"I haven't thrown any principles out the window, I'm very proud of the legislation that I drafted and we brought in as a Labor Government," she said.

"It is the Palaszczuk Government that now has introduced and passed the strongest laws in the country on integrity around donations, around expenditure caps.

"We have to transition those through."

The Attorney-General said there had been "so many reports" from various bodies about the cash-for-access events that "talks about the perception of potential influence of big money on candidates and politicians."

Asked why she then attended one, Ms D'Ath said she had not breached any laws.

"It is important that we understand that we're transitioning to these changes in 2022," she said.

"These events were being held in the lead up to these elections because the laws haven't changed as yet."

She said her meeting with gambling giant Tabcorp was about issues around national and state reforms in the gaming area.

Asked whether she would be attending any possible fundraisers ahead of 2022, Ms D'Ath said she didn't know what the Labor Party had planned.

- Domanii Cameron

LNP CANDIDATE CAUGHT OUT WITH SEXIST POST

Day 10 of Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's election campaign has been derailed after Labor released a dirt sheet on one of her candidates in a must-win marginal Townsville seat.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles, who like Ms Frecklington is in Townsville today, handed out print outs of Facebook posts made by LNP Mundingburra candidate Glenn Doyle.

It comes after another Facebook post by Mr Doyle, where he captioned a selfie with Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson "breakfast with the next prime minister!" was released yesterday.

One of the posts released today includes Mr Doyle commenting "great points on both sides" and "may need to sit on the fence with this" in response to a throwback news article about whether education for married women was a waste of time.

Ms Frecklington, who was in Townsville announcing the LNP's commitment to spend $67 million building an aquaculture facility at James Cook University, was forced to field questions about the quality of her candidate, if she thought it appropriate, and if she is a feminist.

"Well absolutely I don't support that no one would support that. I'm an educated woman standing right before you at a university, I have three daughters of course I don't support that," Ms Frecklington said.

Mr Miles said the post by Mr Doyle had "no place in politics" and called on the Opposition to disendorse him.

"I think he should apologise but I think the leader of the opposition, a woman herself should distance herself from him," he said.

- Madura McCormack and Caitlan Charles

LNP PLEDGE: 'MORE BARRA, MORE PRAWNS AND MORE JOBS'

Queensland's aquaculture industry would more than double in size in the next decade under a $67m investment by a Liberal National Party government into a research hub at James Cook University.

JCU vice chancellor Sandra Harding said the Tropical Aquaculture Accelerator, to be based at the university's Townsville campus, would support $2.6bn in gross regional product by 2035 and create more than 11,000 jobs.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington announced the funding at the university on Thursday.

The $67m would go towards building the facility as well as equipment, tanks and other infrastructure.

Ms Harding said the project was shovel-ready.

"The aquaculture industry is taking off in the north and we know it's going to become more important moving forward," she said.

"This is one of those feature industries we should be focusing on in northern Queensland and indeed northern Australia."

Ms Harding said seafood had overtaken beef as a source of protein worldwide and the LNP's funding was a "landmark announcement" that would "turbocharge the industry".

Ms Frecklington said the funding would mean "more Barra, more prawns and more jobs".

"This is about growing an industry," she said.

"Right now Queensland is trailing South Australia and Tasmania in aquaculture and that is not good enough."

- Charlie Peel

