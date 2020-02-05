Menu
The crash happened west of Goolgowi on the Mid Western Highway in New South Wales on Sunday afternoon.
News

Daughter's plea for help after truckie's neck broken

4th Feb 2020 10:26 AM | Updated: 5th Feb 2020 9:23 AM

A TRUCK driver's daughter has shared a heartfelt plea for help after her father broke his neck in a truck crash on Sunday.

Chantelle Wright said her dad Brian Wright, 49, was travelling his usual route on the Mid Western Highway west of Goolgowi in NSW in a road train with about 90 to 100 bales of hay, when he saw another truck heading in his direction.

"My dad went to pull off the highway to let the other truck pass," she said.

"His back trailer was veering on the road in front of the other truck, so dad tried to manoeuvre his truck to stop the back trailer from going straight in front of the oncoming truck.

"The back trailer tilted and rolled the whole truck."

Chantelle said her father, who has been a truckie since he was 19-years-old, broke his neck in the crash and was to have a spinal fusion today in the hospital at St George.

She said he was feeling a bit positive and was talking about when he could go back to work.

"I still can't get my head around it and I'm worried about how he's going to go," Chantelle said.

 

She started a Go Fund Me page yesterday to try and raise some money to help pay for her father's medical expenses.

"I'm just trying to do something to help, I'm the oldest daughter and this is the worst I've ever seen my family get hurt."

In addition to his broken neck, Brian, who still has feeling in his arms and legs, cut his head from hitting the window.

Fortunately, police said the other driver wasn't injured and his truck wasn't involved in the crash.

You can donate here.

