Former Australia national cricket team vice-captain David Warner during a press conference. Picture: Ben Rushton/AAP
Warner lands commentary gig

10th Jun 2018 10:51 AM

DAVE Warner is keeping himself busy as he serves his ban from representing Australia after landing a commentary gig for the forthcoming ODI series against England.

The banned Test opener - who last week confirmed he will return to the field in Canada later this month - is set to join Channel Nine in London as Australia clashes with England in Cardiff.

That fixture is the second of a five ODI and one T20 tour which gets underway at the Oval this week.

"Dave is the best one-day and T20 batsman of the past decade so he's perfectly placed to join our coverage for the UK series," Nine's director of sport Tom Malone said.

"People have tried to paint Dave as the villain in all this, but he's been hurting as much as the others.

"We've had a professional relationship with Dave for five years now we've always found him to be a pretty normal and humble bloke. He just wants to atone for his mistakes and move on - I hope Australia gives all of them that chance."

Warner was slapped with a 12-month ban for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket earlier this year.

He and Steve Smith - who was also banned - will both contest the Global T20 Canada league which starts on June 28.

