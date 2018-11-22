‘Not guilty’ after almost 20 years in jail

Murdered assistant Federal Police Commissioner Colin Winchester and his wife Gwen in a portrait, taken in 1995. Picture: Supplied

DAVID Eastman spent 19 years in jail for murdering a federal police boss, but a jury now says he did not commit the crime.

His former lawyer says Mr Eastman has already launched legal proceedings to claim compensation for the two decades he spent behind bars.

An ACT Supreme Court jury on Thursday found David Eastman not guilty of murdering federal police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester in 1989.

The lengthy retrial ended with gasps from the packed crowd, as Mr Eastman said "thank you" to the judge when the verdict was read out.

An "extremely disappointed" Winchester family immediately released a statement about their difficult 30 years.

"We believe the verdict is wrong and we are extremely disappointed given the significant volume of compelling evidence," the family said.

Mr Winchester was shot twice in the head as he parked on the driveway next to his Canberra home about 9.15pm on January 10, 1989.

Mr Eastman, a former Treasury official, was charged with the murder in 1993. He pleaded not guilty but in 1995 he was sentenced to life in jail without parole.

The conviction was quashed and Eastman released from prison in 2014 over concerns about problems with the original evidence and a new trial started in July 2018.

Former Federal Police Commissioner Colin Winchester. Picture: Supplied

The prosecution alleged Mr Eastman, 73, had developed a murderous hatred of Mr Winchester, who he blamed for imperilling his bid to rejoin the commonwealth public service.

The defence counsel told the ACT Supreme Court there were too many unknowns and gaps for the jury to find Mr Eastman guilty.

Listening devices placed in Mr Eastman's flat revealed him whispering to himself: "He was the first man, the first man I ever killed." Although he never held an ACT firearms licence, Mr Eastman made numerous attempts to buy guns as far back as early 1988.

The murder weapon was never found, but police identified it as a Ruger 10/22 .22 calibre semiautomatic rifle sold by a Queanbeyan man on January 1, 1989. A witness testified to seeing Mr Eastman at the home of the gun seller. The police investigation included a theory of mafia involvement, but a large body of evidence pointed at Mr Eastman.

Terry O'Donnell, who was Mr Eastman's lawyer at the original trial, said the investigation in the 1990s had been an "absolute disgrace".

"The forensic evidence was almost certainly fabricated in some respects," he told reporters outside court.

When asked if the killing was a mafia hit, Mr O'Donnell said: "Put it this way: I have enough evidence to know that it is."

John Hinchey, a spokesman for the Winchester family, said it was a day of mourning for the Australian Federal Police.

