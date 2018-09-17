Menu
Login
Sovereign Nation is one of three runners David Hayes has set for the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.
Sovereign Nation is one of three runners David Hayes has set for the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.
Horses

Tulip leads Hayes triple threat

by LEO SCHLINK
17th Sep 2018 11:13 AM

LINDSAY Park will throw a trio of well-credentialed runners at Saturday's Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield, hopeful of a drought-breaking victory.

The stable has not won the Group 1 race since Rewaaya triumphed in 2006.

But it is confident Fastnet Tempest, Sovereign Nation and Tulip can figure strongly.

Like Rewaaya, Tulip is a four-year-old mare and will be running third-up in Saturday's 1400m race.

Tulip lined up for her owner Coolmore in last year's inaugural Everest, finishing a creditable fifth to Redzel, and is coming off a fifth behind the Darren Weir-trained Land Of Plenty at the Valley on September 8.

"Looking at the replay, some people say she should have beaten the Weiry quinella," David Hayes said.

"She'll be in the market and will run well off a light weight."

Tulip will lead Team Hayes’ three-pronged attack in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Picture: AAP
Tulip will lead Team Hayes’ three-pronged attack in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Picture: AAP

Sovereign Nation hasn't raced since finishing second to Land Of Plenty in a 1400m race at Flemington in May.

The gelding is yet to win at Caulfield but finished second in last year's Toorak Handicap behind Tosen Stardom after running fourth to Santa Ana Lane in the Sir Rupert Clarke.

"He's been set for it first-up. He's such a brilliant horse first-up," Hayes said.

Import Fastnet Tempest won the Anniversary Vase over Saturday's course and distance in April.

He returned with a pleasing fourth behind Night's Watch over 1400m at Caulfield on September 1.

"He had a nice run as a lead-up and is going to strip fitter," Hayes said.

"We've got three nice lightweight chances in what is usually a tough race to win."

James Cummings will have to find a new rider for Home Of The Brave in the Rupert Clarke after Glyn Schofield was suspended for careless riding.

Schofield was outed for his winning ride on Avilius in Saturday's Kingston Town Stakes at Randwick and won't return until September 28.

The Rupert Clarke shapes as a blockbuster with the appearance of Charlie Appleby's Jungle Cat, who leads the first wave of this spring' international contenders.

FormGuide

Related Items

david hayes horse racing horses sir rupert clarke stakes

Top Stories

    Season end is closing in

    Season end is closing in

    Sport Central Highland racers in fine form moving towards final round of the local competition.

    Future leaders in Agriculture

    Future leaders in Agriculture

    Community Opportunity for young leaders in agriculture to present their ideas.

    State comp for gymnasts

    State comp for gymnasts

    Sport State championships for two Emerald gymnasts.

    Free swimming lessons

    Free swimming lessons

    News Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week.

    Local Partners