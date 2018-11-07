Aussie trainer says overseas horses getting in too light

Ace High trainer David Payne says the internationals are weighted too lightly. Picture: Mark Stewart

HOW can the Aussies horses beat the Europeans in the Melbourne Cup these days?

That's what Rosehill trainer David Payne was thinking after watching Ace High run 20th in the Cup as UK horses ran in the first four on Tuesday and Irish horse Rostropovich ran fifth.

"How can you compete with them," Payne said.

"They are getting in too light.

"My horse won the (Victoria) Derby and he had to carry 55kg. It makes it very hard but he pulled up well and he'll be fine."

Ace High's jockey Tye Angland just couldn't slot in and find a spot from barrier 18.

He was forced to work hard for the first half of the race before finding a suitable spot on the speed but by then he'd spent too much petrol.

"I just had to make him work from a wide gate. He was comfortable but he struggled to run the trip," Angland said.

The international domination of the Cup continues to grow. (AAP Image/Dave Crosling)

Chris Waller's Youngstar was the best of the locals, running a nice sixth placing after looking like she'd threaten to win the race at one point.

Waller said he dared to dream in the home straight.

"I got that feeling at the 300m," he said. "She'll be a stronger horse next year."

Jockey Craig Williams was full of praise for the Queensland Oaks winner and said she flew the flag well for Australia.

She was also one of just four horses bred in Australia.

"I was delighted with the performance," Williams said.

"She's a fair horse and did Australasia very proudly.

"She was the only female in the field and she had a lot of girl power today. We had a great run throughout and all I can say is that I wouldn't change anything but the result.

"It will just season her up and make her harder when she comes back."

Youngstar was the best of the locals in sixth. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Waller's Who Shot The Barman ran 17th but at 10 years of age his best is behind him.

"He was left exposed a long way out but nonetheless he ran a great race," Waller said.

Ben Melham said he just lacked the class to win a Cup these days after previously running third in the race in 2014.

"He's getting on a bit now and he probably didn't let down to the best of his ability," he said.

Adopted Aussie Avilius never got into the race after being stopped by The Cliffsofmoher after it broke down.

"We were behind the horse that had an accident in the run and it put paid to our chances," jockey Glyn Schofield said.