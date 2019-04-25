Menu
Login
Emerald's ex- service men and women march inoto the dawn service, led by the beating of the drums.
Emerald's ex- service men and women march inoto the dawn service, led by the beating of the drums. Aaron Goodwin
News

Dawn service draws crowd

by Aaron Goodwin
25th Apr 2019 1:00 PM

EMERALD community members turned out in droves to pay their respects at this year's Anzac Day dawn service.

Despite the rain overnight, proceedings went ahead as planned in front of the cenotaph at the corner of Egerton and Anakie Sts.

Emerald RSL sub-branch president Noel Mallory was pleased with the turnout, given the weather conditions.

"We did have a worry when things didn't look too flash around 3am with the weather, and the possibility of having to take the service inside,” Mr Mallory said.

"It turned out great in the end with the weather holding off and proceedings taking place outside at the cenotaph.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The dawn service featured guest speaker Captain Stephen Lawson, of the Royal Australian Navy.

A 20-year serviceman, Lawson is a former son of the Emerald community who returned to take part in both the dawn and main service.

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the cenotaph in commemoration.

Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Sunflower success

    Sunflower success

    News The annual Sunflower Festival was full of highlights.

    • 25th Apr 2019 1:06 PM
    Motorists behaved over Easter weekend

    Motorists behaved over Easter weekend

    Crime Central Highlands drivers on good behaviour

    Showers are not hanging around

    Showers are not hanging around

    Weather Rain falls across Central Highlands

    Region can't lose ag colleges, say MPs

    Region can't lose ag colleges, say MPs

    News UPDATE: Beers hits back at MP claims.