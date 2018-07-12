Dawson needs upgrade

Single vehicle roll over on the Dawson Highway north west of Rolleston.

THE Dawson Highway, from Rolleston to Springsure, has been named by RACQ as one of the most dangerous roads in the region.

The 69km road carries more than 700 people and saw two fatalities and 19 casualty crashes between 2012 and 2016.

Emerald farmer and grazier Donna Fairweather, who also has properties in Rolleston and Orion, said the road needed an upgrade because "it has not changed in the past 30 years”.

"It is narrow, there is only one very short overtaking lane, we have got cattle and grain trucks on that road as well as a large number of caravans during the winter travelling north,” she said.

"It's bumpy, it's undulating, it's a road you don't have many opportunities to overtake on if you get caught behind traffic.”

Although Mrs Fairweather has never had a bad experience on the road, she said it was because they were familiar with it - "it's a road you need to know.”

"We know where it is dangerous and where to overtake,” she said.

"Our roads in the region are not great, we need good roads, safe overtaking lanes and even surfaces.

"That road in particular needs an upgrade.”

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the organisation looked at 15,000km of major highways and roads across the state and, using the Australian Road Assessment Program ratings system, prioritised stretches of road according to their crash risk.

"When it comes to these risky roads, we know locals still need to use them each day,” she said.

"Drivers deserve better and we need to see roads like the Dawson Highway between Rolleston and Springsure prioritised for safety upgrades.

"We know safer roads lead to fewer crashes andfewer deaths and injuries so we can't afford for roads in Fitzroy to be forgotten.”

Ms Ross said RACQ called on the State Government to take the politics out of road upgrades and focus on urgent safety upgrades.

"By looking objectively at the crash statistics we're able to highlight the riskiest sections of our highways in Fitzroy, which need attention first,” she said.

"We believe road investment decisions should be evidence-based, which is why we've presented these results to the State Government.

"Hopefully this means we get some action to fix Fitzroy's risky roads.”