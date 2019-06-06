Day thanks Rams' ladies

SHOWING THEIR SUPPORT: Cameron Holcombe, Nick Hickey and Stuart MacLennan from Emerald Rams Rugby Union Club get ready for Ladies Day.

SHOWING THEIR SUPPORT: Cameron Holcombe, Nick Hickey and Stuart MacLennan from Emerald Rams Rugby Union Club get ready for Ladies Day. Taylor Battersby

THIS Saturday the Emerald Rams Rugby Club will hold its annual Ladies Day to honour and thank "all the friends, girlfriends and wives” who support the club throughout the year.

Club treasurer Cameron Heath said the women behind the club were "tireless” and he expected a few hundred people to turn up for the game and to show their thanks.

"They help support us and they constantly chip in with all kinds of different things.

"They're there whenever we need them to help us out with any task and, without them, the club doesn't function at all.”

Mr Heath, also a club coach, said the event would aim to raise $5000 for the Breast and Prostate Cancer Association of Queensland with the auction of jerseys and a selection of raffles.

"We've had a long-running association with the Breast and Prostate charity and we like to support a good cause.”

The game between the Emerald Rams and Capella Cattledogs will kick off at 4pm, and the Ladies Tent will open from 3.30pm.

"It's set to be a pretty tough game,” Mr Heath said. "They beat us last time by one - 15-14 - in Capella on May 4.”

He said training leading up to the game had been "going well and we're getting plenty of numbers so things are looking up”.

Capella had a "big, strong forward pack”, Mr Heath said, so the Emerald team was working with their forwards ahead of the weekend's clash.

The Ladies Day event helped bring the club and the community together and was a good day out for anyone who wanted to support the club.

"It's been a good, strong club for quite a number of years and we have lots of younger, newer people getting involved which is really great to see and good for the club going forward, so that's terrific.”

Tickets are limited and are $40 for the Ladies Day tent and can be bought via the club's Facebook page.