Day to honour police killed in line of duty

Snr Sgt Peter McFarlane and Lissy at the National Police Remembrance Day ceremony last year. Kristen Booth

NATIONAL Police Remembrance Day is a day for police officers to pause and honour those whose lives have been cut short in the line of duty.

Emerald police officer- in-charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said it was a very important date on the policing calendar.

"We spend that day every year to reflect and think of all our colleagues we have lost over the years,” he said.

"Many of the stations here know of police officers killed in the line of duty.

"We remember that sacrifice and encourage all members of the community to come along to the service and support us.

"It is a special day for us and we are more than happy to share that with the rest of the community.”

There will be a service at 10am Friday, September 28, at St Patrick's Church, Emerald, followed by a morning tea.