Menu
Login
Snr Sgt Peter McFarlane and Lissy at the National Police Remembrance Day ceremony last year.
Snr Sgt Peter McFarlane and Lissy at the National Police Remembrance Day ceremony last year. Kristen Booth
News

Day to honour police killed in line of duty

24th Sep 2018 7:00 AM

NATIONAL Police Remembrance Day is a day for police officers to pause and honour those whose lives have been cut short in the line of duty.

Emerald police officer- in-charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said it was a very important date on the policing calendar.

"We spend that day every year to reflect and think of all our colleagues we have lost over the years,” he said.

"Many of the stations here know of police officers killed in the line of duty.

"We remember that sacrifice and encourage all members of the community to come along to the service and support us.

"It is a special day for us and we are more than happy to share that with the rest of the community.”

There will be a service at 10am Friday, September 28, at St Patrick's Church, Emerald, followed by a morning tea.

emerald national police remembrance day police
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Community project unveiled

    Community project unveiled

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project was officially planted and unveiled to the public at Pioneer Park.

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    News Real estate agent is seeing confidence back in Central Queensland.

    Rallying against cancer

    Rallying against cancer

    News An Emerald couple are set for the adventure of a lifetime.

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    News Bluff State School have jumped on board the drought appeal.

    Local Partners