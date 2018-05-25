Day to praise our volunteers

CELEBRATING VOLUNTEERS: Sapphire Gemfields are taking the opportunity to recognise their hardest workers and encourage more people to volunteer.

SAPPHIRE Gemfields volunteers are taking the opportunity to recognise their hardest workers and encourage more people to volunteer.

The 'Who We Are' community open day from 3pm-5pm tomorrow at 'The Flats' Rubyvale Miners Reserve, will give not-for-profit organisations, clubs and groups from all over the Sapphire Gemfields a platform to showcase themselves and celebrate their volunteers.

"It will be a free family-fun event where residents and visitors alike can come along and see what the community offers, see the many accomplish- ments achieved by volunteer groups and maybe even become a member of one,” Sapphire Gemfields Community Reference Group Heritage, Culture and Community representative Kim Thompson said.

"We are providing free entertainment with face-painting, petting zoo, giant jumping castle, PCYC laser tag and a free sausage sizzle. It will be a great afternoon to meet and mingle.”

Ms Thompson said she was looking forward to seeing representatives from various groups being at the same place at the same time.

"As a volunteer, you don't often get to socialise with other volunteers as we are all so busy during tourist season,” she said.

"I can't wait for the youth to experience the PCYC Laser tag, it's a first for the Gemmies. PCYC Laser tag will be set up by 2pm, so families are welcome to come early and register so they don't miss out.

"If the day is well attended and enjoyed by all, we will look at holding one annually to celebrate the start of the tourist season.”

Come along for a family- fun day out and grab a sausage sizzle, enjoy the PCYC laser tag action, and check out the brand new playground recently completed at the Rubyvale Flats.