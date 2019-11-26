Menu
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Breaking

Dead body found in Coast unit complex

Shayla Bulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
A STRONG smell wafting from a Maroocydore unit complex alerted a neighbour to the body of a dead man.

Sunshine Coast police were called to the Beach Prd unit complex about 8am this morning to reports of a strong stench coming from one of the units.

Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Initial reports indicated the door to the man's unit complex was ajar and police believed he had been dead for some time.

Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Gloved officers spoke to neighbours at the unit this morning while they investigated the scene.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man's death "doesn't look suspicious in any way" and did not suspect police would be investigating the cause of death further.

