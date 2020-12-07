Menu
Deadly snake takes a dip at popular beach

by Shiloh Payne
7th Dec 2020 5:04 AM
A large eastern brown snake has been spotted taking a dip just metres from families and pets at a popular Sunshine Coast beach.

In a video posted to Instagram, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers said the video was sent in from a man at Point Cartwright and showed the large snake swimming to shore.

"How good of a swimmer was this big fella," the post said.

 

"This is a video sent into us from @billymurphy3 who was down at the Point Cartwright this arvo and witnessed this Healthy Brown snake going for a swim and hiding in the rocks."

"We received heaps of calls about this snake and I just wanted to say a big thanks to everyone down there for staying calm and keeping their distance from the snake and keeping dogs away from it as well."

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie, who runs the social media account, said it was a timely reminder for residents to keep their distance from snakes.

"If you see a snake in a public area, especially playgrounds and BBQ areas please give us or council a call to report it," he said.

 

 

An eastern brown snake has been spotted swimming at Point Cartwright. Picture: Instagram/sunshinecoastsnakecatchers
An eastern brown snake has been spotted swimming at Point Cartwright. Picture: Instagram/sunshinecoastsnakecatchers

 

 

"Most of the time they can be left alone to move on themself. If we deem it necessary we can organise a professional catcher to come down and suss out the situation."

