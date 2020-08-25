Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shaun Isaiah Esau Leathers has been found guilty of multiple drug-related offences in Townsville Magistrates Court.
Shaun Isaiah Esau Leathers has been found guilty of multiple drug-related offences in Townsville Magistrates Court.
Crime

Dealer dad knew the ‘pigs’ were watching … but kept going

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
25th Aug 2020 9:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young dad who escaped jail after he was caught dealing drugs joined Neighbourhood Watch after his car was stolen.

Shaun Isaiah Esau Leathers knew the "pigs" were watching him, but continued to deal marijuana last year, the Townsville Magistrates Court heard.

On December 26, 2019, police raided the 25-year-old's home and found marijuana, $400 and a mobile phone with multiple texts detailing drug deals and concern's about police watching him. 

Leathers pleaded guilty to multiple charges including dealing marijuana and possessing drug utensils.

Prosecutor Mark Fenlon said Leathers had a history of similar offences and pushed for a term of imprisonment.

But Leathers' solicitor, Daniel Guerin, said his client had made efforts to turn his life around, including securing work, engaging in cultural ­activities and steering clear of drugs.

"He realised the errors of his ways and has put a stop to his previous drug use," Mr Guerin said.

"(He joined) Neighbourhood Watch. That came about because his car was stolen."

Magistrate Ken Taylor ­sentenced Leathers to 12 months' jail, wholly suspended.

Originally published as Dealer dad knew the 'pigs' were watching … but kept going

More Stories

Show More
court crime drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traditional Owners take stand to evict Adani

        Premium Content Traditional Owners take stand to evict Adani

        News Traditional Owners near the Adani Carmichael mine have blocked access to the mine site, in what they claim is a move to protect their home lands.

        New development for Adani’s Carmichael Mine site

        Premium Content New development for Adani’s Carmichael Mine site

        News Expansions at the $16.5b site have been complete - with workers set to benefit...

        Second house up in flames days after family left homeless

        Premium Content Second house up in flames days after family left homeless

        News Two Central Highlands houses have been destroyed by fire in less than a week.

        Drug user kept large kitchen knife in car ‘for protection’

        Premium Content Drug user kept large kitchen knife in car ‘for protection’

        News Grant Lee Kregenbrink’s reason was revealed in court.