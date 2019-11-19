Menu
WATCH: Death-defying Schoolie filmed in high-rise stunt

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2019 4:04 PM
A TEENAGE girl has been spotted in a precarious position on the balcony of a Surfers Paradise hotel.

The girl, who is likely a schoolie, has climbed over the safety rail and sat in a chair, in what appears to be a photoshoot.

The footage has emerged a day since a similar incident involving a drug-addled schoolie, and a week since a New Zealand man died after falling from a Gold Coast balcony.

South Eastern Region police Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins repeated his warning about balcony safety following the death.

"We're always concerned about balcony falls," he said.

"I don't want my people having to deliver death messages (to families).

"I want school leavers to go home to their family, and I'm certainly sure their families want that."

 

The girl can be seen posing for photographs. Picture: Ten News
