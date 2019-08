NEW LIFE: Nova and her rescuer, Chloe Seymour.

NEW LIFE: Nova and her rescuer, Chloe Seymour. Contributed

A DOG on death row has been given a second chance thanks to the generous support of a Central Queensland community.

Nova was in Isaac Regional Council's pound in Moranbah and, despite the council's best efforts, no one was interested in rehoming the kelpie cross.

Sadly, she was earmarked for euthanasia.

That's when veterinary nurse Chloe Seymour stepped up.

Read more about Nova's story here.