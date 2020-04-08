Menu
Death toll at 49 as PM warns restrictions here to stay

8th Apr 2020 9:05 AM

 

Another person has died in Victoria overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 12 and the national toll to 49.

Meanwhile Scott Morrison has warned coronavirus lockdowns won't be lifted any "time soon" and now one state leader says he "won't hesitate" to bring in stage four restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says while the curve of new infections appears to be flattening, things could worsen again and tighter lockdowns will bring "pain" and "disruption" but "that is a price worth paying if it saves lives".

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has flagged possible easing of restrictions in her state, saying this morning she didn't want to "raise expectations" but there could be room to "tweak" them in coming weeks "if the health experts deem it appropriate for us".

There are now around 6000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia with 2734 in New South Wales, 1212 in Victoria, 943 in Queensland, 415 in South Australia, 470 in Western Australia, 98 in Tasmania, 97 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory .

The death toll is rapidly approaching 50 after a flurry of fatalities in recent days.

 

