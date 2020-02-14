Menu
An 18-year-old driver was clocked at 178km/h near Dysart.
News

DEATHWISH: P-Plater clocked at 178km/h

Kristen Booth
14th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
A P-PLATER has lost his licence and copped an enormous fine after he was caught travelling 78km/h over the speed limit near Dysart. 

Police detected the 18-year-old Toolooa man travelling at an eye-watering 178km/h in a 100km/h zone along Fitzroy Development Road in May Downs about 10am on Monday.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the teenager, who was driving a Kia Carnival, was issued a $1245 on the spot fine, lost eight demerit points and immediately had his licence suspended for six months.

"Speed enforcement patrols can happen anywhere - be aware of speed limits and monitor your speed," Snr Const. Smith warned. 

"Keep everybody safe on our roads."

