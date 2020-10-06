Menu
Politics

Deb attacks Premier as campaign officially launches

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron, Jack McKay
6th Oct 2020 9:05 AM
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of politicising parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, while claiming the Government could have been more compassionate.

Ms Frecklington's attack comes as Ms Palaszczuk arrives at Government House to officially fire the starter's gun for the 2020 state election campaign.

Ms Palaszczuk is meeting with Governor Paul de Jersey this morning, with the writs to be issued to dissolve parliament ahead of the October 31 poll.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says the Palaszczuk Government could have been more compassionate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Attila Csaszar
The Premier arrived at Government House at about 8.30am, where she waved out to some awaiting Labor supporters.

On her way out, Ms Palaszczuk got out of her car to thank those waiting out the front.

"Thanks for coming out this morning," she said.

"It's very nice to see everybody. Thank you.

"It's really much appreciated. Keep up the good work."

Earlier, Ms Frecklington said this election was about who's got the best plan to drag the Sunshine State out of the recession.

Asked how has the Premier handled the pandemic, Ms Frecklington said Queenslanders had done a fantastic job following the rules.

"And it's a real credit to Queenslanders that everyone has done the right thing," she told Sunrise.

Pressed on whether this meant the Premier had shown good leadership, Ms Frecklington said there were times she would have liked to have seen more compassion and common sense with the easing of restrictions.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has arrived at Government House to launch the election campaign. Picture: Jono Searle
"We saw the horrific case of Sarah who was unable to go to her father's funeral and it was really politicised," she said.

"I think the fact that the Premier has used COVID to politicise or the borders to politicise so I would have asked for a little bit more compassion and a fair bit more common sense when it came to some of those decisions," she said.

The leader again insisted there were no deals after announcing yesterday that Labor would be preferenced last in every seat.

Originally published as Deb attacks Premier over COVID as campaign officially launches

annastacisa palaszczuk coronavirus deb frecklington editors picks

