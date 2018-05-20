Deb Ball teaches ladies new skills

YOUNG ladies will don white dresses later this month for the seventh Annual Quota Moranbah Debutante Ball.

Ten debutantes from Years 11 and 12 at Moranbah State High School will be presented to Deputy Mayor of the Isaac Regional Council Kelly VeaVea by Quota International Region 15 director Darlene Chaffey on Saturday, May 26.

Ball co-ordinator Judy Naumann said it was always very satisfying to see the debutantes and their partners acquire new skills, learn to dance and the correct etiquette required.

"The confidence and self-belief they develop over the 10 weeks of practice makes all the time and effort that brings this annual event together very fulfilling for everybody involved,” she said.

"Traditionally, debutante balls are an occasion to present young ladies to society, however our group of volunteers see it as an important social event for young people to learn to dance, be committed to 10 weeks of practice to refine their skills in correct etiquette, to be challenged to participate and enjoy a night in a formal setting with their families and friends.

"This year we have a number of debutantes and partners who are a second generation participating in the Moranbah Debutante Ball.”

A buffet supper will be served after the official presentation, with Syd Stickley and his live old-time dance band playing throughout the night.

Tickets are on sale for $60 for adults and $45 for students.

Ticket sales close on May 19.

