Deb Frecklington vows to fight on as leader

LNP leader Deb Frecklington has vowed not to stand down if the party loses the seat of Currumbin in the by-election.

"Absolutely not. Let's wait for the votes to come in. This isn't over yet. We know that thousands of people were unable to vote in the Currumbin by-election yesterday.

"We know that there are still thousands of votes left to be counted.

"It's going to be very, very close," she said.

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Asked about retiring LNP MP Jann Stuckey's criticisms of the party during the campaign, Ms Frecklington said: "Well look in relation to the former member for Currumbin, it was disappointing and very difficult for (our candidate) Laura (Gerber) and her family to have those unprovoked attacks against them. We ran a positive campaign about the issues that worried the people of Currumbin."

Ms Stuckey had called Ms Gerber a "blow-in" while Labor ran on their candidate Kaylee Campradt being entrenched in the community.

Stunning new figures from overnight show Labor has strengthened its position in the Currumbin by-election.

At the close of count at 10pm, the figures show Ms Gerber on 48 per cent of the vote.

Election. LNP's Laura Gerber casts her vote at Elanora State High School. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

On this morning's count, her vote has dropped to 42.28 per cent. Ms Campradt is on 39.36 per cent of the vote.

The Greens vote has increased to 11.73 per cent. This is after more than 37 per cent of the vote was counted.

Ms Frecklington today thanked Currumbin voters for voting in tough times with the coronavirus.

"It is obvious that we won't have a result for quite some time yet in the by-election for Currumbin."

"Today I want I want to call on the government to do two things - first do not fine people who did not vote yesterday. And secondly, prepare the ECQ for a full postal vote for the general election come October.

"No one should have to vote if they are worried about their health."

Election. Labor Currumbin candidate Kaylee Campradt pictured at Elanora Community Centre. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Ms Freckington said a lot of voters did not turn out at the by-election because they were concerned about health risks, given the messaging on social distancing due to coronavirus.

Ms Gerber thanked her supporters and the voters.

"I just really want to thank everyone for coming out yesterday and voting despite everything they might have been going through," she said.

Ms Gerber said she was grateful for the support she had received on the Coast's southern end.

"I really hope I can repay that by being the member for Currumbin," she said.

Originally published as Deb Frecklington vows to fight on as leader