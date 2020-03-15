Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Health

National school and uni closures decision in hours

15th Mar 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM

Australians will know in a matter of hours whether schools and universities will be closed tomorrow in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders will receive advice on the matter from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting at midday today.

A spokesperson for the PM's Office told news.com.au a decision on whether schools and universities would be open for business tomorrow will be announced straight afterward.

There are now at least 250 cases of COVID-19 across Australia, and three people have died.

Of those,  112 cases are in New South Wales, 49 in Victoria, 46 in Queensland, 19 in South Australia, 17 in Western Australia, six in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election fever impacted by coronavirus threat

        premium_icon Election fever impacted by coronavirus threat

        Council News Coronavirus pandemic hits the polling booths, as electoral commission consults health experts

        Isaac council battle over business confidence

        premium_icon Isaac council battle over business confidence

        Council News Isaac region candidates outline their strategies to work with businesses

        CQ couple’s dream home became a legal nightmare

        premium_icon CQ couple’s dream home became a legal nightmare

        Environment First they illegally felled multiple trees, then she lied to council staff. Now...

        WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        premium_icon WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        Health Queensland Health releases second statement on confirmed Rockhampton coronavirus...