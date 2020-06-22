Dedicated business woman hands over the reins

A WOMAN who has a been a driving force behind many regional projects has decided to step back and hand over the reins.

After 11 years at the business, Central Highlands Development Corporation CEO Sandra Hobbs has announced she will retire later this year.

Ms Hobbs has been part of the business’s evolution to include economical development and tourism and has seen it rise from just three staff to its now team of 17.

“It has been rewarding – and at the same time challenging – to work in a region with such diversity created by businesses and people who have the drive and ambition to take hold of the ideas and opportunities and make things happen,” she said.

“The Central Highlands is recognised as a strong, diverse, resilient heavy hitter in the nation’s economic future.”

While she couldn’t list them all, she was proud to be part of projects including the CQ Inland Port, the GP Super Clinic (Emerald Medical Centre) and host the Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards to celebrate the efforts and achievements of the diverse business community.

Ms Hobbs said she was proud to have had the opportunity to be part of an incredible team of people who were a major contributor to CHDC’s success.

“It has been the dedicated and skilled staff, board directors, stakeholders and partners who have driven the growth agenda that has made Central Highlands the envy of many other regions,” she said.

“I have a very special place in my heart for everyone I’ve worked with over the years. They are what I’ll miss most.”

Ms Hobbs will also be celebrating her 60th birthday this year, and while coronavirus restrictions have changed her plans to celebrate in Edinburgh, she will enjoy it all the same.

She plans to spend quality time with her family and hopefully, some time soon, travel more and relax on the beach.

In the meantime, she will continue her role on the boards of organisations across the region.

“I am going to miss working alongside all of those people who have been part of the stories, experiences and memories that I will take with me into retirement, as I reminisce while sipping coffee in my PJs.”