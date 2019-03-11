Dedicated Central Highlands healthcare action plan announced

A MULTI-MILLION dollar upgrade of healthcare facilities is on the cards for the Central Highlands, if Labor is elected to the Federal Government in May.

Last week during a visit to Blackwater, Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers and Federal Shadow Minister for Health Catherine King announced the Central Highlands Health Action Plan.

The proposed plan includes a $4.8 million upgrade to the Emerald Hospital Emergency Department and a $17.9 million upgrade to the Blackwater Hospital.

Mr Beers said securing funding for Central Highlands Health Services was about making sure the Central Highlands had access to reliable, accessible and high-quality medical care, without having to drive hours to get it.

"This investment in local healthcare will go straight towards fixing the outdated Blackwater Hospital and delivering much needed improvements to the Emerald Hospital Emergency Department,” Mr Beers said.

"For years residents in the Central Highlands have advocated for upgrades to the Emerald and Blackwater Hospitals and I've been contacted daily by members of the community desperate to see something done to improve health services out here.”

"Zac has been fighting for health services in Central Queensland for a long time and Labor is committed to making sure we're doing all we can to support him,” Ms King said.

"We believe all Queenslanders should have affordable access to top quality health care, whether they live in downtown Brisbane or rural areas like Blackwater.

"That's why Labor - both federal and state - is committed to investing in local health services.

"We know that the Central Queensland population is expected to grow by 25 per cent over the next 12 years.

"Delivering these upgrades now is essential to future proof healthcare services in the Central Highlands region.”