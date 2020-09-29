Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOCK PICTURE
STOCK PICTURE
Crime

Delay for sentence in ‘KKK bash’ case

by Grace Mason
29th Sep 2020 10:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are expected to ask that a teenage school student who allegedly yelled "KKK all the way" before bashing his young Indigenous neighbour serve actual time in jail.

The case of the 18-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the 11-year-old alleged victim, was adjourned in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday after being listed for a sentence.

It was originally set down for sentencing in August, but police asked for a delay while they awaited medical evidence.

Police have alleged the two were neighbours in Edmonton when the alleged attack occurred in early July.

The child required treatment in hospital after the alleged attack.

Defence solicitor Davina Lucas asked for the matter to be adjourned again as a Legal Aid grant had only just been received and they were awaiting a pre-sentence report which was vital "given prosecution are asking for actual imprisonment".

The teenager is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, which carries a maximum seven-year jail term.

Police prosecutor Sen-Sgt Maynard Marcum consented to the adjournment request.

During the previous hearing, he said the court would be required to determine if it was a "racially motivated attack" as that would affect sentencing.

KKK typically refers to the Ku Klux Klan, a US-based white supremacist group.

The sentence was rescheduled for November 26.

Originally published as Delay for sentence in 'KKK bash' case

More Stories

assault crime kkk queensland crime racism

Just In

    Microsoft suffers major outage

    Microsoft suffers major outage
    • 29th Sep 2020 11:43 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High profile lawyer to come clean on drugs charges

        Premium Content High profile lawyer to come clean on drugs charges

        Crime High profile legal identity Campbell MacCallum will come clean on drug possession, with his lawyer today asking for a date for a “lengthy plea of guilty”.

        Young CQ player selected for state squad at tough contest

        Premium Content Young CQ player selected for state squad at tough contest

        Netball Hard work has paid off for the Emerald player who is excited to join the squad.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail