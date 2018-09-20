Menu
Login
Train services have been suspended on the Ipswich and Springfield lines after a truck hit a bridge at Chelmer in Brisbane's southwest.
Train services have been suspended on the Ipswich and Springfield lines after a truck hit a bridge at Chelmer in Brisbane's southwest. Brett Wortman
News

Trains, traffic delayed as truck hits bridge

by Talisa Eley
20th Sep 2018 1:15 PM

TRAIN services have been suspended on the Ipswich and Springfield lines after a truck hit a bridge at Chelmer in Brisbane's southwest.

The truck became wedged under the rail bridge near the corner of Bridge St and Honour Ave shortly before 12.20pm.

No one was injured, a police spokesman said.

Services were stopped between Indooroopilly and Chelmer station until inspectors could assess the bridge for any structural damage.

The road was also closed in both directions, with motorists warned to avoid the area.

accident bridge strike traffic train truck

Top Stories

    Help police stop ice

    Help police stop ice

    News Crime Stoppers' Dob in a Dealer campaign officially launched in Emerald this morning.

    • 20th Sep 2018 1:15 PM
    Lessons to save a life

    Lessons to save a life

    News Rural children have the chance for free swimming lessons.

    Traffic crash near Dysart

    Traffic crash near Dysart

    News Queensland Ambulance Service called to a traffic crash near Dysart.

    Go on a journey through space

    Go on a journey through space

    News Go on a journey through space and science this weekend.

    Local Partners