Menu
Login
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
News

Delays ease on Bruce Hwy after massive smoke plumes

Sarah Barnham
by
23rd Sep 2018 11:49 AM | Updated: 3:35 PM

UPDATE: SMOKE from a construction site grass fire at Palmview caused concerns for motorists on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Motorists travelling southbound on the Bruce Highway were urged to drive cautiously with smoke affecting visibility after the fire broke out on Laxton Rd.

By 1pm the fire was contained and fire crews left the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire was caused by the spark from an exhaust.

 

INITIAL: A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion as a thick blanket of smoke drifts towards the Bruce Highway.

A paddock at a construction site on Laxton Rd has gone up in flames, with just under half a hectare affected.

 

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said two urban units were on scene and a further three rural fire trucks were on their way.

He said the fire was causing visibility concerns for motorists and Queensland Police had been notified.

It is likely officers will guide traffic southbound near the Caloundra exit.

bruce highway editors picks fire rural firefighters sunshine coast urban firefighters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Community project unveiled

    Community project unveiled

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project was officially planted and unveiled to the public at Pioneer Park.

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    News Real estate agent is seeing confidence back in Central Queensland.

    Rallying against cancer

    Rallying against cancer

    News An Emerald couple are set for the adventure of a lifetime.

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    News Bluff State School have jumped on board the drought appeal.

    Local Partners