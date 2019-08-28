Menu
Delays hit rail commuters

by Thomas Morgan
28th Aug 2019

 

CANCELLATIONS and delays of up to 90 minutes were being experienced on some train lines to Brisbane's north after a reported train fault.

The 6.34am Redcliffe Peninsula to Central train and 6.47am Caboolture to Central train were both cancelled entirely, while trains in both directions between Nambour and Caboolture have been delayed by up to 90 minutes.


A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said the cause was an issue with a train at Elimbah station, which was blocking the path of other trains.

The spokeswoman said crews were on the scene and would work to restore service, with expected delays downgraded to just minor on the Sunshine Coast line.

No further cancellations are expected on the Redcliffe Peninsula or Caboolture train lines.

