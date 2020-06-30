Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dysart Police are investigating a complaint of wilful damage at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.
Dysart Police are investigating a complaint of wilful damage at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.
News

‘Deliberately lit’ fire tears through public facility

Kristen Booth
30th Jun 2020 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUBLIC toilet block at Dysart has been extensively burned in an alleged act of wilful damage.

Dysart Police are investigating the incident that occurred at Centenary Park sometime between 3pm on June 23 and 6am on June 24.

“An unknown person attended the public toilet block located near the basketball courts and caused extensive damage by fire,” Senior Constable Nick Schmidt claimed.

“Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have any information in relation to the deliberately lit fire or the graffiti.”

Graffiti at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.
Graffiti at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by visiting www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001315279.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

centenary park dysart dysart police graffiti police wilful damage
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        premium_icon How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        News Central Highlands’ residents can access the free mulch from Tuesday to Sunday.

        CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        premium_icon CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        Crime She told the court she was going through a ‘rough patch’.

        NAMED: 50+ people to front Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 50+ people to front Emerald court

        News A number of people will front court for a range of different charges.

        BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        premium_icon BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        News Coronavirus Qld: Restrictions may ease further amid border row