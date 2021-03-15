Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Mar 2021 1:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PIZZA delivery driver has been left shaken after he was carjacked and assaulted at Hermit Park.

About 8.40pm, a Pizza Riviera delivery driver was dropping off an order at Marks St when a man approached the Toyota Rav-4 he was driving.

Police said the delivery driver reached across to the passenger side of the car to grab some pizzas and was assaulted as he tried to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the driver's seat and took off.

Police were called about 9pm and took a statement from the delivery driver, who suffered a neck injury.

The car was found abandoned on Cook St, North Ward this morning.

No-one has been arrested yet.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

carjacking crime editors picks pizza delivery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland’s JobKeeper danger zones

        Premium Content Queensland’s JobKeeper danger zones

        News Travel vouchers won’t be enough to save Queenslanders from joining jobless queues as JobKeeper’s cut-off looms. SEE THE SUBURBS HARDEST HIT.

        MP accuses government of stalling CQ SMART drumlines trial

        Premium Content MP accuses government of stalling CQ SMART drumlines trial

        Environment ‘The government’s delay isn’t sensible, either for human safety or the sharks.’

        ‘Amazing kid’: Brave Moranbah teen loses health battle

        Premium Content ‘Amazing kid’: Brave Moranbah teen loses health battle

        News Tributes have poured in for a talented Moranbah teenager Ethan James Stevens.

        Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        News The State Government has administered only one quarter of vaccines