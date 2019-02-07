Delivery driver’s $900,000 mistake

A delivery driver collided with four Ferraris in Taiwan. Photo: Asiawire.

A YOUNG motorist is facing an enormous repair bill after crashing into four parked supercars while working as a delivery driver.

The 20-year-old allegedly fell asleep at the wheel while delivering joss paper for his single mum's business, causing over $900,000 worth of damage.

Known as Lin, the poverty-stricken driver claimed he was too tired to be behind the wheel, and that a lapse in concentration caused him to crash into the vehicles worth about a combined $2.1 million.

The driver allegedly fell asleep before the crash. Photo: Asiawire.

Footage of the accident in New Taipei City, North Taiwan showed the supercars parked by the roadside when Lin's Mitsubishi 4x4 crashed into them while coming around a bend.

Colliding with three Ferrari 488s (about $470,000 each) and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (about $700,000), the people carrier caused an estimated repair bill of $945,000.

But New Taipei's Department of Social Welfare has already gathered some 830 donations, totalling $245,000, to assist with covering the cost of the damage.

Members of the public came out in support of the dutiful young man after his family's dire financial situation was revealed in media reports.

It's unclear whether the driver would have any insurance cover.

An estimated $900,000 damage was done to the four supercars. Photo: Asiawire.

Lin's mum had raised him and his two siblings ever since their dad passed away five years ago.

Lin had promised to pay what he could, vowing to "take responsibility" for his actions despite the potentially crippling costs.

Last year a US man destroyed his new $500,000-plus McLaren 720S after just one day of ownership after he loss control and smashed into a tree.

In China last year a woman lost control and destroyed a more than $500,000 Ferrari 458 just after leaving the dealership. The Ferrari was rented from the dealership.

This story first appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.