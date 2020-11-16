Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Music

Delta Goodrem’s surprise new role

by Cameron Adams
16th Nov 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Delta Goodrem will host this year's ARIA Awards.

The musician, who has won 12 ARIA Awards, said she was honoured to host the event for the first time. 

"The Australian music industry has had a year unlike any other we have ever faced before, and I am so looking forward to celebrating with you all - albeit remotely, as we come together to recognise and celebrate how talented this industry is to a global audience," Goodrem said.

The awards, held on November 25, will also feature presenters Keith Urban, Tones and I, INXS, Briggs, Guy Sebastian and Tim Minchin.

 

Delta Goodrem is hosting this year’s ARIA Awards.
Delta Goodrem is hosting this year’s ARIA Awards.

 

Goodrem surprised fans by releasing her first Christmas album, Only Santa Knows, last Friday.

The album includes duets with Olivia Newton-John and the late Gurrumul.

 

Originally published as Delta Goodrem's surprise new role

More Stories

aria awards 2020 celebrity delta goodrem music

Just In

    Man dead in Sydney stabbing

    Man dead in Sydney stabbing
    • 16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ real estate recovering, residential values ‘rising’

        Premium Content CQ real estate recovering, residential values ‘rising’

        Property Central Queensland’s market has coped with 2020 better than much of the country.

        Man accused of “extraordinarily stupid” assault on baby

        Premium Content Man accused of “extraordinarily stupid” assault on baby

        Crime He, along with two co-accused, allegedly ambushed the victim to take her baby.

        WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

        Premium Content WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

        Community Watch the replay of the Driveways at Dusk livestream here >>>

        PHOTOS: Storm destroys CQ mine workshop

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Storm destroys CQ mine workshop

        News ‘My partner literally thought he was going to die’.