Delta reveals secret health battle

Delta Goodrem has revealed a secret health battle where she lost the ability to speak.

In October 2018 complications after the removal of her salivary gland led to a paralysis of a nerve in her tongue.

Goodrem underwent months of daily speech therapy to be able to talk - and sing - again.

Doctors stated there is no predicting when or if a damaged nerve will recover.

It's an ordeal she managed to keep secret until posting a video of her spell in a Sydney hospital on her social media on Sunday.

Delta Goodrem undertook daily speech therapy for months during 2019. Pic: Supplied

The candid footage belatedly explains Goodrem's latest single Paralyzed which was inspired by the period.

The song features the lyrics "All of my plans have been silenced overnight, all that I know is paralyzed" and "to learn to speak again - I will find my voice, rebirth's the only choice."

In the video on her social media Goodrem states "It's been a strange process not actually sharing it straight away but I just didn't know if I was ready yet" but felt the six-minute video explains to fans why she took so long to release her new music.

The singer is seen struggling with her speech therapy and voice rehab as she was unable to enunciate like before.

"I'm super embarrassed, I'm just over it," Goodrem says in one clip. "I'm trying to stay positive. It gets really tiring trying to get your brain to talk to your tongue. My livelihood is my sound."

Delta Goodrem in hospital in 2018. Pic: Supplied

Goodrem states she thinks her voice will never be the same as it was before "but people go through a lot, lot, lot worse."

While Goodrem returned to The Voice in early 2019 she released no music that year.

The operation took place in Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital - where she launched her Delta Goodrem Foundation earlier this year.

It is the same hospital where she underwent months of chemotherapy and radiation when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma as an 18 year old in 2003.

