Deluge may cause ‘life-threatening’ flash flooding

Heavy rain across much of NSW is "breaking the back" of the state's horror bushfire season but also keeping emergency services busy with flooding along the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns torrential rain of up to 200mm is possible overnight in the state's central coastal area including greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Blue Mountains.

.

A tree fell on the M1 Motorway near Berowra last night.. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Rain clouds form over the Sydney CBD at midnight last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The Bureau of Meteorology warns torrential rain of up to 200mm is possible overnight in the state's central coastal area including greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Blue Mountains. This could cause "potentially life-threatening" flash flooding and commuters are advised to delay non-essential travel in those areas, the bureau says.

Two girls run across Baywater Rd Kings Cross to avoid the rain last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Up to 300 millimetres has been recorded in some parts of the north coast with similar totals expected in the Sydney basin by the end of the weekend. Severe weather caused havoc for Sydney's train network on Friday night, temporarily damaging signal equipment at Lidcombe and delaying some services by more than 90 minutes.

The equipment has been repaired but Transport for NSW advised commuters to keep allowing extra travel time as major delays continued.

A couple walk towards the Kings Cross Hotel on Darlinhurst Road. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

BOM acting NSW manager Jane Golding says rain could cause roads to be flooded in the city, but much less will fall in the state's drought-ravaged west.

"The bulk of the rain does look like it will affect the coastal ranges and the eastern side of the divide," Ms Golding said.

Commuters swarm out of a late-running city to Leppington train at Ashfield Station tonight.

The NSW State Emergency Service has responded to 683 jobs across the state since the wet weather arrived on Wednesday.

In the northern rivers region, a car was washed off a road in Glenreagh, and in Tyagarah two people had to be rescued from a caravan due to rising floodwaters.

Major Delays continue to services due to severe weather conditions affecting signalling equipment at Lidcombe.

Services are currently moving through the affected area at a significantly reduced speed. Some services are delayed over 90 minutes. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) February 7, 2020

"Most of the damage so far is the leaking roofs, damaged properties, fallen trees and stranded motorists, some of whom have attempted to drive through flooded areas," SES commissioner Carlene York said on Friday. The SES will be moving resources down into the Illawarra and the South Coast over the weekend as the weather system moves south.

Heavy rain has hit Sydney causing train delays and sparking warnings of flash flooding. Picture: Damien Hofman

"The fire damaged areas will bring extra risks as the heavy water and floods move through (with) more likelihood of fallen trees and more run-off," Ms York said.

NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says the rain is "breaking the back" of the horror bushfire season.

Severe Weather Update: widespread heavy rainfall and flood risk along the east coast. 7 February 2020



Video is current at 1 pm AEDT 7 February 2020.



For the latest weather and warnings, information visit https://t.co/qlzYU0jRuR and follow advice from emergency services. pic.twitter.com/t64rcJS249 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 7, 2020

"The rain is good for business and farms as well as being really good for quenching some of these fires we've been dealing with for many, many months," the commissioner told ABC TV on Friday.

Flooding in Byron Bay today. Picture: Twitter/@samturnbullABC

She said there was a big demand from residents for sandbags to stave off flooding.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliot said the SES had conducted 683 jobs since Wednesday. Of these were five flood rescues.

#FRNSW Strike Team Zulu, a flood rescue unit that has been deployed to Bellingen are assisting the SES with flooding in the area and ensuring the local community are aware of any risks.



If you see flooding, please do not attempt to drive, ride or walk through it. #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/pVdDhcqV1s — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) February 7, 2020

"We don't want to see lots of widespread damage and disruption from flooding, but it is certainly a welcome change to the relentless campaign of hot, dry weather." There are currently 38 fires burning across NSW.

Liverpool Plains farming neighbours James Purshouse (L) and Jock Tudgey pictured on Jock's property in Newhaven, in the Liverpool Plains region of NSW today. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The Bureau of Meteorology on Friday issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf, stretching along the coast from parts of the northern rivers to South Coast regions.

A wet morning for Sydney commuters. Up to 130mm of rain is predicted in Sydney alone on Friday. Picture: Getty

Hazardous surf warnings are also in place for the Macquarie coast, Hunter coast, Sydney coast, Illawarra coast, Batemans coast and Eden coast.

Wind warnings have been issued for the Hunter coast, Macquarie coast, Sydney coast and Ilawarra coast, while minor flood warnings are in place for the Bellinger, Kalang, Orara and Paroo rivers.

Parts of the North West Slopes and Plains and Northern Tablelands regions are also subject to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Byron Bay was flooded this morning after heavy rain hit the northern NSW town. Picture: Supplied

Rain on King St Newtown overnight was torrential at times.