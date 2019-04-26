Oscar nominee’s wife in mystery death

Demian Bichir, a cast member in "The Hateful Eight," announced the passing of his wife Stefanie Sherk in a heartfelt message on Instagram. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Demian Bichir, a cast member in "The Hateful Eight," announced the passing of his wife Stefanie Sherk in a heartfelt message on Instagram. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

ACTRESS and model Stefanie Sherk has died, her actor husband Demian Bichir announced today.

According to The Sun, the Canadian celebrity passed away "peacefully" at home on Saturday, but her cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

In an emotional Instagram statement, A Better Life star Bichir wrote: "Dear friends, on behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully.

But The Daily Mail has reported that Sherk was found in the family's swimming pool in Sherman Oaks, California, by her husband.

Her death is being investigated, according to the website The Blast.

The website says Bichir and a family member called paramedics and emergency responders took her to hospital where she spent the next eight days before passing away.

It is being reported that Sherk was 37 years old at the time of her death, but official records have her age as 43, says the website, which reveals that sources have described Sherk as suffering from "bouts of depression".

"It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain.

"Stefanie's beautiful, angelic and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever.

Demian Bichir and his wife Stefanie Sherk. Picture: AP

"We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times."

He added: "It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace."

Stars including Diane Kruger, Richard E.Grant and Arielle Kebbel have led the celebrity tributes.

Kruger wrote: "Oh Demian, I'm so sorry I had no idea. I'm sending you so much love in this difficult time ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️" while Richard E. Grant commented with a series of broken-hearted emojis.

American actress Stefanie Sherk. Picture: AP

Demian Bichir and Diane Kruger in The Bridge. Picture: Fx

According to The Blast, Sherk is scheduled to undergo an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Sherk recently completed filming Grudge alongside Jacki Weaver which will premiere in 2020.

She had been in a relationship with Bechir since 2011.

Stefanie appeared in films Star Power, Loco Love and the Ashton Kutcher film Valentine's Day.

She also acted in a number of TV series over the years, including CSI: Cyber, The Bridge and #Hashtag.

In this Oct. 23, 2016 file photo, Mexican actor Demian Bichir, left, presents his directorial debut, as actress and wife Stephanie Sherk listens. Picture: AP Photo/Berenice Bautista, File

Mexican actor Bichir, 55, was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 2011 film A Better Life and also starred in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight.

He included Stefanie in his directorial debut.

The couple met in 2011 and although they had no children together, Stefanie was a stepmum to his daughter from a previous relationship.

