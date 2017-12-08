Deno Destroyers win Lego League award

WINNERS: Deno Destroyers won the Teamwork Award at the First Lego League Challenge .

THE DENISON State School robotics team won the Teamwork Award at the First Lego League Challenge in Brisbane recently.

Sponsored by CQUniversity, the Deno Destroyers team was Oscar McHugh, Kane Witkowski, Sienna Reiser and Samantha Dudman.

First Lego League involves teams building, programming and competing with a robot as it completes a series of challenges.

Denison State School First Lego League coach Braedon Reis said the students competed against 35 other teams and improved in each of the three rounds of the robot game.

They were fifth by the end of the second round and in the top 10 after the third round.