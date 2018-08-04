Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon

Here it is! The 1.5 metre croc spotted in Mullers Lagoon.

REPORTS of a 1.5 metre freshwater crocodile swimming in Mullers Lagoon have prompted a warning from wildlife officers.

The Department of Environment and Science acknowledged sightings after the Bowen Independent broke the story on July 18.

The department urged people in Bowen to be "vigilant but not alarmed" if the "small" croc is spotted.

Acting manager for northern wildlife operations Dr Matthew Brien said freshwater crocodiles posed much less of a risk to people than estuarine crocodiles but people should still remain aware of their own safety when in the area.

"Freshwater crocs have a much narrower snout and are predominantly fish eaters," Dr Brien said.

"They pose little threat to humans, with the few recorded attacks a result of people either stepping on them or swimming into them.

"But like all wild animals they can show defensive behaviour if they feel threatened so people should never taunt or feed them."

Dr Brien said the animal will be left as is and wildlife officers have carried out a site assessment to talk to people in the area about staying safe around freshwater crocs.

A follow-up assessment of the area will be carried out by wildlife officers within the next week.

Bowen is well within known crocodile country. DES strongly reminds residents and visitors that no matter how many crocodiles have been removed, no waterway in croc country can ever be considered to be free of crocodiles.