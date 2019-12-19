Menu
Despite speculation Scott Morrison would return to Prime Minister duties today, Nationals leader Michael McCormack has confirmed he will stay in charge.
Politics

Deputy PM reveals when Scott Morrison is set to return

by John Rolfe
19th Dec 2019 5:47 PM
Michael McCormack will remain Acting Prime Minister until at least Monday night.

Scott Morrison left Australia on Monday for a holiday with his family in a country his office has repeatedly said cannot be disclosed due to security concerns.

The Nationals leader yesterday provided the first public information regarding how long Mr Morrison will be away.

Deputy PM Michael McCormack will be acting PM until Monday. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch
In the absence of official guidance it was speculated Mr Morrison would be back in charge by today.

That speculation has proven incorrect.

Mr McCormack yesterday said Mr Morrison would return to Australia "next Monday night".

"The Prime Minister takes a week off, he's entitled to that," Mr McCormack said yesterday during a briefing at NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters in Sydney.

"We are in constant contact," Mr McCormack added.

"He's having a well-deserved holiday."

The PM has been criticised for going on holiday while the bushfires rage. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty
On Tuesday Labor criticised Mr Morrison for not telling the public he had gone away.

"If he's on holidays, that's fine," Opposition frontbencher Jim Chalmers said earlier this week. "He should alert the Australian community if so."

