Designer under fire for Meghan plug

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Remembrance Sunday memorial wearing a Stella McCartney coat that has come under fire. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

British designer Stella McCartney has come under fire for drawing attention to the fact that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore one of her coats to Remembrance Day proceedings in London over the weekend.

The Instagram account of McCartney's high-end clothing label plugged the Duchess of Sussex as having worn its £1545 (A$2901) black-belted wool number to watch the annual memorial at the Cenotaph in London, according to The Sun.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph in London, wearing a Stella McCartney coat. Picture: Trevor Adams/Matrix Pictures

Meghan, 38, was seen watching the sombre proceedings - during which the Queen shed a tear - from a balcony in the pricey new-season coat, as well as a wide-brimmed black hat and with a red poppy brooch attached to her collar.

Shortly afterwards, the brand posted online a picture of the Duchess at the event, and the caption appeared to have been written by McCartney, 48, herself.

The fashion designer later posted a picture on Instagram saying: "So honoured to have HRH Duchess of Sussex in our Autumn '19 coat at Remembrance Day service. x Stella #RemembranceDay."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

While the post received around 44,000 likes with several people complimenting the garment, many left comments suggesting it was "inappropriate" for the brand to be trying to gain commercially from the event.

One person wrote in response to the designer's post: "Remembrance Day is to honour those who fought for us not to use for advertising purposes. Pretty shocked."

Another commented: "Today is about those who gave their lives for our freedom. Who gives a f**k what she's wearing."

A third shared: "Totally inappropriate."

One added: "Slightly inappropriate to advertise your clothes worn at the memorial service."

Designer Stella McCartney posted about the coast Meghan wore for Remembrance Day, then deleted the post. Picture: Instagram

Meghan has worn Stella McCartney before, most famously this white halter-neck dress. Picture: Instagram

Pointing out that she is usually a fan of the designer, a commenter wrote: "I'm really surprised, shocked, saddened and disappointed that you uploaded this post.

"This is only my opinion, but I feel it was a completely inappropriate occasion to advertise."

Another shared: "Using Remembrance Day to advertise your clothes is a little disrespectful! People died and you take pictures of people showing respect for advertising purposes. Just wrong."

The post has since been deleted and McCartney has declined to comment.

Stella McCartney posted an Instagram story for Remembrance Day. Picture: Instagram

Meghan is regularly seen wearing McCartney's designs - including famously the white halter-neck dress she wore for the evening celebrations of her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, 35.

Remembrance Day marks the 1918 Armistice signalling the end of the World War I, and is primarily used to remember British service members who have died in military conflicts.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.