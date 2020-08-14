Missing jet ski rider found

Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.

Police are searching for a man missing in Moreton Bay.

A man missing on a jet ski in Moreton Bay has been found.

Around 10.45pm, police were alerted that the man had not returned from jetskiing and his vehicle and trailer were still at the Scarborough boat ramp car park.

The man was located near the Caboolture River at 7am after a search hampered by thick fog.

Police had launched a multi-agency land, sea and air search with Polair and QGAir Rescue 500 helicopters and water police currently searching.

Early this morning, police had made radio contact with the man but were not able to locate him due to poor weather conditions.