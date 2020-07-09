Menu
An aged-care worker has been jailed for the 'appalling' sexual assault of an intellectually disabled man he had been teaching read.
Crime

‘Despicable’ aged-carer preyed on vulnerable disabled man

by Alexandria Utting
9th Jul 2020 3:31 PM
AN-EX assistant in nursing preyed on his intellectually disabled neighbour and sexually assaulted him during a "religious" lesson, a Queensland court has heard.

The 59-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the victim, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to sexually assaulting the 31-year-old man in January 2018.

The court heard the pair had become friends after meeting in the Brisbane apartment building they were both living in.

The older man had been teaching the younger man how to read, the court heard.

On the night of the attack, they had been reading a "religious book" together when the man began rubbing the victim's back, the court heard.

Despite the man telling him to stop touching his back, the 59-year-old removed the intellectually disabled man's pants and began performing oral sex on him.

The victim tried to tell the man to stop and began banging on the couch in protest, the court heard. After the attack he ran into the street and began screaming.

The court heard the victim told a friend and police were notified immediately.

After the attack, the man, who had been working at an aged-care facility, admitted to the lewd acts but tried to argue the sex was consensual.

He also told police he had been drinking heavily at the time.

"The complainant was in a vulnerable position," Judge Vicki Loury said on Thursday.

" … He had a significant intellectual impairment, which you were well aware of.

"Life is no doubt difficult enough for him because of his intellectual disability.

"He trusted you and you betrayed that trust in an appalling way. You violated him in a despicable way."

Judge Loury sentenced the man to 18 months' jail, which was suspended after four months of the sentence have been served behind bars.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as 'Despicable': Man jailed over sexual assault

