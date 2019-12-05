Menu
A house was completely destroyed by fire at a residence in Collinsville on Tuesday morning.
News

DESTROYED: Whitsunday residence completely gutted by fire

Jordan Gilliland
by
5th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A HOUSE was completely destroyed by fire at a residence in Collinsville.

The fire occurred at a residence on Conway St about 4am on Tuesday, December 3, and burnt the house down to the ground with only the pillars remaining.　

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews arrived at the scene with the house already "significantly on fire".　

Crews battled the blaze until about 5.50am when it was deemed under control.　

 

Three fire crews responded to the blaze.

The spokeswoman said a fire crew remained on scene for a few hours after the incident to put out hot-spots, before returning at 10.30am to hand the investigation over to Queensland Police.　

An ambulance was on the scene but no patients were treated.　

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the fire had been investigated and had been deemed to be not suspicious and there was no current crime scene at the site.　

