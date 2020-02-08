‘Detained’ Super Bowl streaker reveals ordeal

IF YOU think streaking during the Super Bowl is a good idea, maybe Instagram model Kelly Kay can convince you otherwise.

In a failed attempt to streak at the big game, Kay was tackled almost immediately after making it on to the field.

While unsuccessful, Kay still managed to pull up the back of her dress to reveal her bottom.

It's turned into some Instagram success with her account picking up more than 100,000 followers on Instagram following the stunt, blowing out to more than 350,000.

She's trying to cash in on the infamy with her mugshot as her Instagram bio and the description: "Featured on NY Post, Daily Mail, News.com, Barstool Sports and many more. You may have seen me on Super Bowl."

Kay was following in the footsteps of fellow Vitaly Uncensored model Kinsey Wolanski, who stormed the field during the Champions League final.

She didn’t get far.

Wolanski is also the girlfriend of controversial YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

But it wasn't as glamorous as she has made out with the streaker revealing bruising from being tackled.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, she said it was a "10-foot wall" and she "catapulted" herself off the wall.

She admitted she was hurt by the tackle but it said it didn't hurt at the time because her adrenaline was so high.

"Another thing I didn't expect was that the FBI and Homeland Security were interrogating me, and it was like six guys from the FBI," she told TMZ.

"I was like 'is this even real?' I mean, you hear about the FBI but you never think that the FBI is going to be interrogating you and they were just grilling me with questions."

Kay admitted she didn't co-operate at first and was threatened with jail time.

Streakers can get up to a year in prison in the US after being charged with a misdemeanour trespass.

When she wouldn't co-operate, she was taken to a holding cell, where she said she was left for eight hours.

"It's freezing f***ing cold, my dress has been ripped from wrestling with security, so my dress wasn't even on," she said.

"I was just in the bathing suit in this holding cell, sitting on the concrete floor for eight hours. I wasn't processed, I wasn't arrested, I was just detained in this holding cell.

"I said 'Can I please have a jacket? I'm freezing, I need medical assistance, I'm literally going to faint it's so f***ing cold.'"

Kay’s mugshot after streaking the Super Bowl.

After the ordeal, she was processed and booked at a Dade County jail before being released.

In her Instagram story, she said: "Young jail bait out of jail, fresh out of the pen, fresh out of Dade County, what."

Kay also posted a picture of herself typing away at her laptop with the caption: "Straight from jail to work, still in the same dress."

Fresh out of jail, she was seen partying until 5am to celebrate her jail release, as the model hinted at future naked antics.