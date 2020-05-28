Menu
Police wish to speak with a teen over an alleged armed robbery.
Crime

Detectives believe wanted teen being harboured

Felicity Ripper
28th May 2020 5:00 AM
DETECTIVES believe a 17-year-old they want to speak to in relation to an alleged armed robbery is being harboured by others.

Police will allege a 41-year-old man entered a black BMW 320i occupied by a man and woman known to him at Kiamba on May 18.

It's alleged he was threatened with a gun before the driver allegedly stabbed the man in the left arm with a knife.

It's also alleged the pair stole the man's phone, watch and other personal items before they fled in the BMW.

A 25-year-old Bellmere woman has been charged with deprivation of liberty, acts intended to maim, wounding, robbery in company while armed, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst of Sunshine Coast CPIU said police were still wanting to speak with a 17-year-old boy in relation to the investigation.

He said police believed the teen had access to guns and was being harboured by other people.

"We'd like to remind those people that it is against the law to obstruct an investigation and also can amount to being an accessory after the fact to the actual investigation," Sen Sgt Hurst said.

He said the 41-year-old has not yet recovered from his injury but was not expected to suffer ongoing impacts.

To report any information, contact Policelink on 131 444.

