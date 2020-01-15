‘Devastated’: Community mourns death of Bundjalung artist

SAD NEWS: it was announced this morning that proud Bundjalung artist, Digby Moran, passed away yesterday. Pictured is his work titled Bundjalung Boondies..

IN SHOCK news to the Northern Rivers community, proud Bundjalung artist Digby Moran has passed away.

His partner, Kerry, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

"I am deeply saddened to inform you all that Digby passed away suddenly yesterday (Monday)," she wrote.

"We are all devastated.

"He is loved by so many people and will be sorely missed.

"Thank you all for supporting him."

Albert "Digby" Moran was born in Ballina in 1948 and grew up on Cabbage Tree Island, to the south of the coastal town.

He worked in agriculture and also was a boxer before he began painting.

He completed an art course through TAFE in 1991, which set him on his way to a career which took his work to all parts of Australia and overseas.

He used the methods of his ancestors passed on to him by his grandfather in his dot paintings, with his Bundjalung heritage the inspiration for much of his work.

His studio was affected by the 2017 Lismore floods, and he lost most of his materials, and much of his work.

After a burst of creativity, Mr Moran held an exhibition the following year at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

But never forgetting where he came from, he titled the display Growing Up on the Island.

Over the years, he also regularly visited schools and preschools in the region to share his stories and his work.

Last year, he was involved in a project to paint a mural at St Joseph's School, Woodburn, and in 2014 he painted the mural at the rebuilt Woolworths in River St, Ballina.

"He was such a inspiring artist and a truly generous soul," wrote Karenza Ebejer on Facebook.

Julie-Ann Paredes described Mr Moran as "a kind and generous, incredibly talented and gentle man who will be hugely missed by many."