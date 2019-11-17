Devastating double tragedy for family

In the space of three weeks Bill Morris has lost his soulmate to cancer and his house to a bushfire.

Family friend Kylie Kinnish says Mr Morris was evacuated from his Upper Colo property on Thursday as the 100,000-hectare Gospers Mountain fire started to close in.

On Friday night he was given the "devastating" news that his home of 30 years had burnt down, Ms Kinnish said.

Just three weeks before that his wife Elaine died of cancer.

"Him and Elaine lived on a property up there for over 30 years," Ms Kinnish told AAP on Saturday.

"Elaine passed from cancer in late October. Him and his son, they got evacuated from the property two days ago.

"Then they got the news that the house has burned down. It's really devastating, they've lost a lot."

The fire has destroyed at least six homes since catastrophic conditions were declared on Tuesday.

Ms Kinnish said Mr Morris and his six children were "doing it pretty tough".

"They've lost a lot. The six kids have lost their mum and now they've lost all of her stuff," she said.

"They got their animals out, which was great. Other than that the house is completely gutted."

One of the couple's daughters, Matilda Morris, told Nine: "The place still smelled like Mum".

"Literally the only memories we had left of her were in that house," sister Georgia Whitaker said.

Mr Morris' son, who also lived at the property, had been out fighting fires as a volunteer at the time.

Ms Kinnish has set up a GoFundMe page to Rebuild for Bill.

More than 70 fires were burning across the state on Saturday evening, with emergency warnings in place at Ravensbourne, north of Toowoomba, and at Mount Lindesay, near the Queensland and NSW border.

Conditions should ease on Monday before worsening by Wednesday.

In NSW, homes continue to be destroyed by bushfires despite conditions remaining below the extreme fire danger level.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has warned against complacency as it confirmed another 44 homes had been destroyed by bushfire since November 8. Fire danger ratings on Sunday are severe in four northern NSW regions and very high in the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter, Central Ranges and North Coast regions.