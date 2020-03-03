Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SWIM MEET: The swimming carnival was held on Saturday, February 29 at the Blackwater Aquatic Centre.
SWIM MEET: The swimming carnival was held on Saturday, February 29 at the Blackwater Aquatic Centre.
Sport

Development carnival a first for Blackwater swim club

Timothy Cox
3rd Mar 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first officially sanctioned development meet for the Blackwater Barracudas swimming club proved successful last week, with participants of all ages taking part in the competition.

Blackwater Barracudas secretary Shae White said the day was “amazing”.

“Everything went really well,” she said. “All up we had 170 swimmers participating in six or seven events each.

“We had the 200m freestyle and then hundreds in all of our strokes.

“We’re the only carnival around Central Queensland that still does the 15m for the under 6s and the 25m for the under 7s.”

A development meet, as opposed to an invitational, affiliates the competition with the Central Queensland Swimming Association so participants can set state qualifying times.

Ms White is proud of her team.

“It was absolutely beautiful weather, worthy of the pool. And the Barracudas themselves were amazing,” she said.

“Our kids strive to be able to participate in the CQ Championship Sprints. We had one boy on his own get one gold and three blues – junior excellency.

“We were supported by Central Queensland Swimming. We’ve never done a development meet before and they helped us.”

The carnival was held on Saturday, February 29 at the Blackwater Aquatic Centre.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine death equipment a ‘ticking time bomb’

        premium_icon CQ mine death equipment a ‘ticking time bomb’

        News ‘I think about it almost everyday and haven’t worked a day since, it shouldn’t have happened.’

        Restrictions drop as local waterways rise

        premium_icon Restrictions drop as local waterways rise

        News Water restrictions have relaxed in many Central Highlands communities.

        COURT: List of people to face Clermont court

        premium_icon COURT: List of people to face Clermont court

        News A number of people will appear on a range of different charges.

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Central Highlands

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Central Highlands

        News Have your say on who is the Central Highlands’ best of the best when it comes to...