Development carnival a first for Blackwater swim club

THE first officially sanctioned development meet for the Blackwater Barracudas swimming club proved successful last week, with participants of all ages taking part in the competition.

Blackwater Barracudas secretary Shae White said the day was “amazing”.

“Everything went really well,” she said. “All up we had 170 swimmers participating in six or seven events each.

“We had the 200m freestyle and then hundreds in all of our strokes.

“We’re the only carnival around Central Queensland that still does the 15m for the under 6s and the 25m for the under 7s.”

A development meet, as opposed to an invitational, affiliates the competition with the Central Queensland Swimming Association so participants can set state qualifying times.

Ms White is proud of her team.

“It was absolutely beautiful weather, worthy of the pool. And the Barracudas themselves were amazing,” she said.

“Our kids strive to be able to participate in the CQ Championship Sprints. We had one boy on his own get one gold and three blues – junior excellency.

“We were supported by Central Queensland Swimming. We’ve never done a development meet before and they helped us.”

