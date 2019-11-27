Menu
A device that could shed light on the horror crash that killed seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos in May will be analysed, a court has heard.
Crime

Device to shed light on crash that killed seven-year-old

27th Nov 2019 7:15 PM
AN ELECTRONIC recording device that could shed light on the horror crash that killed seven-year-old Mehali Anastasios Pastrikos in May will be analysed by its manufacturer in the United States.

Mehali's mother, Andrea Groening, 24, faced the Darwin Local Court yesterday charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death following the crash on Tiger Brennan Dr, which also killed 21-year-old Wade Williams.

Prosecutor David Morters told the court it could take up to two months for the analysis of the device fitted to the other car to come back from the US

Mr Morters said police were also awaiting further evidence on how alcohol and cannabis allegedly present in Groening's blood might have affected her driving. Groening will return to court on January 29.

