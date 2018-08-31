Australian Father of the Year announced

Dick Smith is the 2018 Australian Father of the Year. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

BUSINESSMAN Dick Smith has been named Australian Father of the Year.

The award was announced today by the Australian Father's Day Council and The Shepherd Centre, a charity for deaf and hearing-impaired children, ahead of Father's Day on Sunday.

Dick Smith has two adult daughters.

"Fathers and father figures play such an important role in the family unit so I am very humbled to be awarded Australian Father of the Year," Mr Smith said in a statement.

"It does take a village to raise a child so, while I've focused on being the most supportive father I can, I know that my wife Philippa is also obviously very deserving at helping me with this role," he said.

Mr Smith, 74, and his wife have been married for 50 years. They have two adult daughters, Hayley and Jenny.

Dick Smith pictured in 1982 with his wife and daughters.

Mr Smith was previously named Australian of the Year in 1986.

He sold his iconic business, Dick Smith Electronics, in the 1980s to spend more time with his family.

Since then he has set up the Dick Smith Foods Foundation which has donated more than $10 million to various charities.

He closed Dick Smith Foods last month after revealing the business would be bankrupt within two years, blaming budget competitor Aldi for the decline.

The Australian Father's Day Council also announced Leigh Chivers, a Melbourne-based father of two, as the 2018 Australian Community Father of the Year.