Did Buckingham Palace just reveal Baby Sussex's actual name?

For the last few weeks, royal fans have been patiently waiting for news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child is expected to be born any day now, fans think Buckingham Palace could have just revealed some major details, including Baby Sussex's name - and gender.

According to the Daily Star, it's been reported that a page on Buckingham Palace's website has been "reserved" for "Prince Arthur", "Prince James" and "Prince Alexander".

When visitors attempt to access pages with URLs of www.royal.uk/prince-arthur, www.royal.uk/prince-james and www.royal.uk/prince-alexander, they are redirected to Buckingham Palace's homepage.

But when visitors try to access pages for other rumoured names, they are redirected to a "page not found".

There's no evidence to suggest this means Meghan is expecting a baby boy - or that Baby Sussex will be named Arthur, James or Alexander - and it's worth noting that this could simply be a technical glitch.

Last week, ITV's royal editor Chris Ship revealed the 37-year-old's due date was "pretty much today".

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Chris said: "We know the baby is due, in fact I can tell you that the due date is pretty much today.

"Today, tomorrow, we really are in the realms of imminent arrival.

"Has it happened overnight? Well, put it this way, we haven't been told that it's happened overnight, but it's definitely any day now.

"All we can say at the moment is that the birth is imminent, it is any day."

"We don't know whether she is going to have it at home, we think she's going to try to but we don't know for sure," he continued.

"If she's going to hospital, they're not going to tell us which hospital and they're going to try and get her into hospital and back out again before they've even informed us of where that location is.

"... We will be told when she's comfortably in labour, when she's given birth to a boy or a girl and then there will be a photocall of some sort some days afterwards, very small, very controlled and very much arranged by the Sussexes themselves."

Fabulous Online has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and republished here with permission.